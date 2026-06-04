Chrysler could relaunch in the US with two Fiat-based crossovers

Chrysler could be preparing a significant shift for the North American market. After years with a range reduced almost entirely to the Pacifica and Voyager, the Stellantis brand is reportedly working on two new compact crossovers derived from Fiat models, according to information that emerged after the Capital Markets Day held on May 21 in Michigan. Stellantis reportedly showed the two vehicles internally under the names Chrysler Arrow and Chrysler Arrow Cross, but behind these badges would sit the future Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, adapted for the United States with a Chrysler front end and slightly revised bumpers.

Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross could relaunch the brand in the US with two Fiat-based models

The choice would follow a clear industrial logic, because the American brand urgently needs new products. After the 300 left the range, Chrysler found itself without saloons and without SUVs, just as the US market continues to favour crossovers and sport utility vehicles of every size. Two more affordable models positioned below the Pacifica would allow the Auburn Hills brand to bring customers back into dealerships and re-enter a market area that represented a key sales pillar until just a few years ago. According to early reports, the price should remain below $30,000, a crucial psychological threshold in the United States for families and buyers looking for a practical vehicle without stretching their budget too far.

The two vehicles should use Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, already adopted by models such as the Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda. With a length close to 4.5 metres, the Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross would sit in the heart of the compact crossover segment, with a focus on practicality, affordability and broad customer appeal. The engine range should include petrol, mild-hybrid and fully electric versions. One of the most likely options would be Stellantis’ 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, alongside an electric variant also intended for North America.

The Chrysler Arrow Cross, derived from the standard Grizzly, should focus on more upright proportions, greater practicality and a family-oriented approach. The Chrysler Arrow, based on the Grizzly Fastback, would have a sleeker roofline and a more dynamic character, allowing the brand to cover two different needs from the same technical base. Inside, the models should offer modern equipment, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and Level 2 driver assistance systems.

Chrysler’s relaunch should not stop there. A larger crossover is also expected later, probably linked to the Airflow project, with a price close to $40,000 and the STLA One platform. Its shape has already appeared briefly in a Stellantis video. The priority, however, seems to be bringing Chrysler back into a more accessible part of the market and finally giving the brand a broader range. Two Fiat-based crossovers may not sound like the most exciting solution for purists, but they would offer a fast and effective route back to competitiveness in the US market.