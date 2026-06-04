Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback preview the brand’s new global SUV push

Fiat continues its global expansion and is preparing to enter the C-SUV segment with two new models, the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback. The brand has now released the first official image of both vehicles. The two SUVs, expected to debut in the second half of 2026, will share a global platform while adopting different approaches to target different customer groups.

Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, first official image of the new global SUVs

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, explained that the Grande Panda reopened an important path for the brand in the world of affordable family cars. The Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback would continue this new family, moving Fiat into a higher segment while allowing it to reach different audiences without abandoning its historic identity based on practicality, recognizability and rational running costs. The shared global platform will help contain investment, simplify development and support a flexible range that can adapt to the needs of individual markets.

The Fiat Grizzly will have a family-oriented character, with upright and compact shapes designed to maximize interior space, comfort and everyday usability. According to early information, its length should sit just below 4.5 metres, a size that would offer useful load capacity without compromising manoeuvrability in urban use. The model appears aimed at customers looking for a versatile SUV, suitable for city driving, longer trips and family mobility.

The Fiat Grizzly Fastback will have a different character, targeting customers more focused on style. Its sleeker profile and more refined design should give it a sportier image, while still preserving useful load capacity, especially in length. The fastback body style also makes it a proposal aimed at leisure use and travel, according to what the Turin-based carmaker has suggested.

Both models will offer a diversified engine range, from petrol to electric powertrains. This choice would allow Fiat to calibrate the offer for each market without tying the models to a single technology. The Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will also share a recognizable LED light signature, well-finished interiors and driver assistance technologies designed to make everyday use easier.