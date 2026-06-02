Stellantis may have just teased the future Chrysler Airflow

Chrysler may have previewed the most important model of its new industrial phase in a Stellantis video dedicated to future propulsion technologies, released during Investor Day 2026. Some observers spotted a Chrysler crossover that had never been shown before. Stellantis has not officially identified it, but the clues suggest it could be the production version of the Airflow expected as a 2028 model. For the American brand, this debut would represent its first completely new vehicle since the arrival of the Pacifica in 2017, after years in which its dealer network has operated in North America with an almost single-model range.

2028 Chrysler Airflow, the crossover that could relaunch the brand appears in Stellantis’ Investor Day video

The model seen in the video clearly moves away from the Airflow Concept presented at CES in Las Vegas in 2022. It abandons the soft, flowing lines of the prototype in favour of a more upright and geometric body. The front end, which strongly recalls the new Pacifica, introduces a light signature with vertical LED elements at the sides, a full-width horizontal bar and the new illuminated Chrysler logo in the centre. The rear follows the same approach, with vertical taillights running down the corners of the bodywork. This design evolution matches what former Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell had anticipated, when she said customers had asked for a bolder and more contemporary language than the original concept.

The most interesting technical aspect concerns the development base. The project has reportedly moved from the STLA Large platform to the new STLA One, a modular architecture designed to serve the group’s B, C and D segments with flexible powertrain options. The images appear to show a transversely mounted engine under the bonnet, a layout that leaves the door open to turbocharged petrol, hybrid and fully electric configurations on the same body structure. The most likely options include the Hurricane4 turbo four-cylinder already planned for some Jeep models and the hybrid system based on the EP6 engine expected on the future Jeep Cherokee Hybrid. A battery-electric variant should still remain in the plan to meet demand in markets with stronger EV adoption.

The new crossover should take the form of a two-row, five-seat model designed to compete in the mid-size segment of the US market, one of the most crowded and competitive areas in the industry. According to rumours so far, the price positioning should sit just below the $40,000 threshold, a strategic range for attracting families and mainstream customers who currently turn mainly to Japanese and Korean manufacturers.

Stellantis has not officially confirmed the commercial name, technical specifications or production timeline, but the timing would fit with a reveal of the final version towards the end of 2027 and an arrival in dealerships as a 2028 model. For Chrysler, the project would become a major test of its ability to return to competitiveness in a central segment of the North American market after a decade marked by limited investment and a range essentially built around the Pacifica.