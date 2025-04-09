Chrysler confirms leadership in the minivan segment in the U.S.

Despite an aesthetic that carries the weight of years, the Chrysler Pacifica remains the best-selling minivan in the United States in the first quarter of 2025.

Chrysler in the January-March 2025 period

In the January-March 2025 period, sales data from Stellantis (FCA US) indicate a rather high figure of units sold of the Chrysler Pacifica. More units of the Voyager, the more affordable version, will be added to this result, further consolidating Chrysler’s position in the minivan market.

However, it is important to note that Pacifica sales declined slightly, down 2 percent from the same period in 2024, when 33,114 units were sold. This suggests that despite current leadership, competition is becoming more pressing.

Obstacle and competition for Chrysler

A significant obstacle for Chrysler in the future is the 25 percent tariff imposed by the Trump administration on the import of vehicles and components. Since Chrysler’s Pacifica and Voyager models are produced at its Windsor, Canada plant, the company may have to adjust prices to absorb the higher costs. The same is true for Kia’s Carnival, whose production takes place in South Korea.

Analyzing the performance of competitors, the Honda Odyssey ranks as a close contender with 22,102 units sold, showing growth from 17,393 in the first quarter of 2024. The Kia Carnival also showed significant growth, with a 53 percent year-over-year increase in sales from 9,538 to 17,393 units in the first quarter of 2025.

A distinguishing feature for Chrysler is electrification. The Pacifica remains the only minivan on the market to offer a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option, with a range in all-electric mode of up to 51 km. However, this version has a higher starting price ($51,055) and does not have all-wheel drive (AWD), available instead on the hybrid-only Toyota Sienna.

Chrysler Pacifica: here are the sales figures for the first quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the Chrysler Pacifica remained the best-selling minivan in the United States, firmly maintaining its leadership in the competitive automotive market. Sales data released by Stellantis (formerly FCA US) reveal that the Pacifica totaled 32,409 units registered between January and March 2025. Adding to this significant achievement is the 2,319 units sold of the Chrysler Voyager, the automaker’s most affordable version, further strengthening Chrysler’s position in the minivan segment.

Despite this primacy, a deeper analysis of the numbers shows a slight decline in Pacifica sales, with a 2 percent drop compared to the same period in 2024, when units sold totaled 33,114. This decline, while small, suggests a changing competitive landscape and the need for Chrysler to closely monitor market dynamics.

At the same time, the Pacifica’s main competitors showed interesting dynamics. The Toyota Sienna experienced significant sales growth, reaching 23,561 units in the first quarter of 2025, a significant increase from the 16,074 units sold in the same period last year. The Honda Odyssey also performed positively, with 22,102 units sold, marking an increase from the 17,393 units sold in the first quarter of 2024. Another strong performer was the Kia Carnival, which showed an impressive 53 percent year-over-year increase in sales from 9,538 units in the first quarter of 2024 to 17,393 units in the first quarter of 2025.