Stellantis recalls Chrysler Voyager and Pacifica due to airbag issue

Stellantis has issued a recall affecting Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager models due to a curtain airbag defect. Last April, the automotive group had already recalled both minivans for a windshield issue in the Pacifica and a traction control problem in the Voyager. So, after just a few months, a new problem has emerged.

Stellantis issues recall for certain Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager models

The automotive group has revealed that some Pacifica and Voyager models produced between 2020 and 2023 may have been assembled with incorrectly secured curtain airbag connectors. This issue could prevent the airbags from deploying in case of an accident, which violates federal motor vehicle safety standards.

However, fortunately, the problem doesn’t seem to be widespread, although obviously, the owners of the affected vehicles won’t be happy. Only three Voyager units produced between August 20, 2020, and January 9, 2023, and 23 Pacifica units built between September 22, 2020, and May 11, 2023, would be involved in the recall.

Stellantis indicates that between November 2020 and September 2023, 10 Pacifica and Voyager units were found with a disconnected CAB connector at dealerships. These models were subsequently fixed before being sold, and the brand continued to monitor this issue, identifying an additional 16 units with the same problem.

After further inspections, Stellantis decided to issue the safety recall on October 17. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified starting November 7, 2024, and will be asked to visit a Chrysler dealership where the CAB connector will be inspected and properly secured, free of charge.