Chrysler celebrates 20 years of exclusive Stow ‘n Go minivan seats

Chrysler is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the brand’s ground-breaking Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system. First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system. Chrysler will debut the new Stow ‘n Go Challenge at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show on January 10-20.

The success of Stow ‘n go seats

Stow ‘n Go seating “floored” the industry when introduced for 2005 model year, representing the newest innovation for Chrysler brand. Chrysler will celebrate a century of innovation, marking 100 years in 2025. Stow ‘n Go remains a highlight feature for Chrysler brand family of minivans. Chrysler minivans are still the only vehicles in the class to offer Stow ‘n Go seating. Second- and third-row Stow ‘n Go seating is standard on gas-powered 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select, 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and 2025 Chrysler Voyager models. Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and gas-powered Pacifica Pinnacle models feature standard third-row Stow ‘n Go seating, with removable second-row seats

Chrysler is celebrating two decades of giving families all the space they need to load up for fun and adventure, highlighting the 20th anniversary of the brand’s ground-breaking Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, by kicking off a new Stow ‘n Go Challenge, set to debut at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, scheduled for January 10-20, 2025.

Millions of minivans with Stow ‘n go kits sold since 2005

First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow ’n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.

“Chrysler brand will mark its 100th anniversary in 2025, and that Century of Innovation has been driven by decades of leadership in design, technology and capability,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. “Stow ‘n Go seating is one of a lengthy list of Chrysler brand innovations that has made life easier and better for our customers.”

Even today, Stow ‘ n go seats are still very successful

Fast-forward 20 years and Stow ‘n Go remains a highlight feature of the Chrysler brand family of minivans. The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica offers the most innovative seating and storage in its class, and Chrysler minivans are still the only vehicles in the class to offer Stow ‘n Go seating, creating more than 140 cubic feet of interior space when seats are stowed.

Second- and third-row Stow ‘n Go seating is standard on the gas-powered 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select and 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Limited, including Pacifica Select and Limited models with all-wheel drive. Stow ‘n Go is also standard on the 2025 Chrysler Voyager. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and gas-powered Pacifica Pinnacle models feature standard third-row Stow ‘n Go seating, with removable second-row seats.

Competition routed from the start

When introduced for the 2005 model year, Stow ‘n Go seating “floored” the competition. Developed by an internal cross-functional team of engineers and designers, the innovation was yet another advancement by the company that invented the minivan category more than 40 years ago. Chrysler soon featured a Stow ‘n Go Challenge at enthusiast events, allowing customers to experience how quick and easy it is to use the Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system firsthand.

A revived Stow ‘n Go Challenge will debut at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, putting participants to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow ‘n Go-equipped 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle (FAV) Edition. Chrysler will stage the Stow ‘n Go Challenge at 2025 auto show activations throughout the year.