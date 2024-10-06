Chrysler 300, the new generation imagined more luxurious: would it be only electric?

The Chrysler 300 went out of production in 2023, but it’s still available on the American manufacturer’s website. It will remain so until all available inventory stock is exhausted. At the moment, therefore, Chrysler’s range includes only one vehicle: the Pacifica minivan. From next year, a second model will be added to the range, although it’s not the one many enthusiasts expected: the Chrysler Voyager. But what would the Chrysler 300 be like if it were to return to the market in the coming years?

Chrysler 300: here’s how it would look with a new generation

This is probably the question Vince Burlapp, known on social media as vburlapp, asked himself when he created a render imagining the model that went out of production in 2023. In all likelihood, this model would be built on the STLA Large platform, the same used by the new generation of Dodge Charger, now also available in the electric Daytona version. If we want to be realistic, thinking as Stellantis would, the new Chrysler 300 would be electric only.

The render presents a more eccentric Chrysler 300 than the previous model, giving the vehicle a retro and modern look at the same time. It would be an extremely important luxury vehicle for Chrysler, something the brand deserves at the moment, as it finds itself in extreme difficulty.

As for the future, we know that a new crossover will arrive in 2026, probably only electric. This will have nothing to do with the Airflow concept presented in recent years, so it will be something totally new. Or at least that’s what the brand has hinted at. There isn’t much news about it at the moment, except that it will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform and will be produced in Canada. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to know more. However, it’s a good start, considering Chrysler’s current situation.