Cavallino Classic Modena 2024: 25 top Ferrari for a trip into Cavallino Rampante history

The Cavallino Classic Modena 2024 will take visitors on a fascinating journey through Ferrari‘s glorious history. The undisputed stars of the competition will include legends such as the 250 GTO and the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, timeless symbols of motorsport, which will share the stage with modern representations of power and innovation. Each car will tell a unique story of passion, dedication and the pursuit of excellence, transporting visitors into an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Ferrari: a journey through time with the Cavallino Classic 2024

From May 17 to 19, 2024, the city of Modena is preparing to host an unmissable event. It is the Cavallino Classic Modena 2024. An exclusive concours d’elegance dedicated exclusively to the most prized and iconic Ferraris, it will celebrate the magic of the Cavallino Rampante in its land of origin.

The celebrated event will be held in the picturesque setting of Casa Maria Luigia, managed by Italian restaurateur Chef Massimo Bottura, in which an unparalleled automotive kermesse will be held. Undisputed stars will be only 25 Ferraris, all carefully and meticulously selected to represent the real excellence of the brand in all its splendor. A true journey through time among four-wheeled masterpieces. An event that traces the glorious history of one of the world’s most beloved automakers.

The possibility of being able to admire these jewels of design and engineering up close presents itself as an unforgettable experience. We will find legendary classics such as the 250 GTO and the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, true symbols of motorsport. Just as we will appreciate modern GTs such as the F40 and Enzo Ferrari, pure representations of power and innovation. Each of these cars will tell a unique story of passion, dedication and pursuit of excellence.

But the Cavallino Classic Modena 2024 is not just a elegance contest. It is in fact a true tribute to the timeless elegance of the Ferrari brand. Every detail, from the sinuous lines of the bodies to the perfect state of preservation of the models, will help create a refined and exclusive atmosphere.

Celebrating the winners of the competition will be the task of a panel of experts. The group will consist of prominent figures from the world of cars and design. The prizes awarded will obviously match the cars in the competition. These are true works of art created by Pininfarina and Bacchelli & Villa, encapsulating the very essence of Ferrari’s elegance and passion.

In addition to the Concours d’Elegance, the Cavallino Classic Modena 2024 will offer a program consisting of many other side events that will involve participants and fans. Ferraris will parade through the streets of Modena and Maranello, providing unforgettable emotions and offering the opportunity to admire these masterpieces from a different perspective. The closing of the weekend is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, with the awards ceremony to be held at Casa Canossa, the Italian headquarters of Canossa Events, i.e., the organizer of the event.

The Cavallino Classic Modena 2024 promises to be a great event not to be missed by all Ferrari and motorsport lovers. A unique opportunity to completely enter into the history and passion surrounding the Cavallino Rampante, in an evocative scenario full of emotions.