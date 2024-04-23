A rare €3 million Ferrari F40 destroyed by dealership employee in Germany

A Ferrari F40 worth over 3 million euros was destroyed in a crash in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday, April 21st. At the time of the accident, a 24-year-old employee of a local dealership was behind the wheel of the classic supercar. While the exact details are unclear, reports suggest that the F40 was traveling through a tunnel near Stuttgart when the driver lost control and hit the wall.

Images posted on social media show the damage sustained by the Ferrari F40. It appears that the front of the car sustained the most damage. The force of the impact destroyed the front bumper, along with the Kevlar shell. Although the rest of the body appears intact, the wobbly wheels suggest that there may also be damage to the suspension.

Apparently, despite the extensive damage, it will be possible to repair this Ferrari F40, although returning this car to conditions comparable to new will be an arduous and very expensive undertaking. This car has been valued at almost 3 million euros. Local media reported that the F40 in question had been put up for sale by its owner on a specialized site, but the ad was removed following the accident. On the same site there are ads for other F40s with prices ranging from 2.2 to 3.2 million euros.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old driver of the Prancing Horse supercar was taken to hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries. However, it is still unclear what the consequences will be of this serious accident in which he was unwillingly involved. It must not be exciting to destroy a car of similar value, not only economically. This is an iconic car for the Maranello car manufacturer, the last one to be approved by Enzo Ferrari himself.