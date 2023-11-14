1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold at auction for 51 million dollars

An auction among the most anticipated at RM Sotheby’s has just concluded, featuring one of the most coveted icons in automotive history: the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, a genuine masterpiece that had the honor of being employed in the racing department of the renowned Scuderia Ferrari.

This particular specimen, one of the 36 produced, made its mark by participating in the 1962 Nurburgring 1,000 kilometers race, claiming the top spot in its class and a prestigious second place overall. Additionally, it faced the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year, skillfully driven by Mike Parkes and Lorenzo Bandini for Scuderia Ferrari.

This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold at auction surpasses the previous 2014 record

Identified by chassis number 3765, the vehicle represents the only GTO model originally equipped with a 4-liter V12 engine featuring dry sump lubrication, carburetors, and special camshafts. Later, it underwent a replacement with a 3-liter displacement unit. Acquired by an avid collector in Ohio in 1985, the vehicle underwent meticulous restoration and successfully participated in various vintage car events, earning several awards before being auctioned.

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was sold at auction for a sum of 47 million dollars, to which commissions must be added. The total thus reaches 51.7 million dollars. Although the price may seem high, RM Sotheby’s had estimated the vehicle’s value at over 60 million dollars. The new owner will also have the privilege of receiving the entire historical documentation of the car.

The sale of this specimen surpasses the previous record, held also by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold in 2014 for a staggering 38 million dollars. Despite setting a record in its “category”, the Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, sold in 2022 for the extraordinary amount of 143 million dollars in a closed-door auction, maintains its absolute supremacy.