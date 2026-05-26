California Toyota buyer wants a share of the automaker’s $9 billion tariff refund

A class action filed in California federal court targets Toyota Motor North America for allegedly passing a significant share of tariff-related costs on imports of vehicles and parts from Japan, Canada and Mexico to consumers.

The lawsuit, filed by California resident Ananias Cornejo, seeks to represent all customers who bought or leased Toyota products between February 1, 2025, and February 24, 2026, a period when tariffs introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were in effect.

Toyota faces class action over alleged tariff costs passed to buyers

According to the plaintiffs, Toyota faced tariff costs of around $9 billion and passed part of that burden to consumers through higher list prices, destination charges and parts costs. The Japanese automaker did raise prices on several Toyota and Lexus models in the U.S. market, with an average increase of around $270 and much higher jumps in some cases. The 2026 Toyota Sequoia, for example, became $1,600 more expensive than the previous version. Toyota, however, attributed these adjustments to a normal pricing review and avoided any explicit link to tariffs.

The central issue in the case concerns possible government refunds. If the federal government returns part of the tariffs Toyota paid, the plaintiffs argue that a share of that money should go to customers who indirectly helped fund those payments by paying higher prices. Toyota has not yet clarified whether it would pass any potential refunds on to buyers, and that silence is fueling the legal dispute.

The group’s financial situation in North America adds another complication. Tariffs may have contributed to an estimated operating loss of around $2 billion in fiscal year 2026, a figure Toyota could use to argue that price increases did not create any real economic benefit.

Even so, the case could set an important precedent for the entire industry. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis could also receive significant tariff refunds, estimated at around $1.3 billion for Ford, $500 million for GM and a similar amount for Stellantis. Total estimates for U.S. importers range between $160 billion and $175 billion. However, proving a direct link between tariffs and price increases for each model and purchase period remains the most complex evidentiary hurdle the plaintiffs will need to overcome.