Brazil, Jeep was the brand posting the highest growth in market share in January

In January, Jeep was the brand that recorded the greatest growth in market share over the previous month. The clear leader among midsize SUVs, the Jeep Compass also earned a place in the market Top 10 in January, considering all segments

Jeep January tops with Compass leading the way

Jeep started the year on an accelerating pace. With 9,232 registrations in January, the brand ranked sixth in the market, and when considering January’s numbers compared to the previous month, December 2024, Jeep was the brand that gained the most market share, with 1.5 percentage points, ending the month with a 5.7 percent market share.

The Jeep Compass remains the leader more than ever. The model registered 4,436 units in January, 36.3 percent of the C-SUV category, and confirmed its leadership among medium SUVs in the country, a position it has held for eight years. In addition, in January, the Jeep Compass reached ninth position in the Top 10 of the Brazilian market, considering all segments.

Renegade solid and competitive

The Jeep Renegade, with 3,679 registrations in January, remained solid in the competitive B-SUV segment. The model has a 7.9 percent share in this segment and was the B-SUV that grew the most in share within the category, up 1.6 percentage points from December 2024. The Jeep Commander registered 1,107 units in January and, together with the brand’s imported models, completed the success of the Jeep lineup in early 2025.

Adding the medium and large SUV segments (C+D), Jeep stands out in the market with Compass and Commander sales, which totaled 5,543 registrations.

Jeep 2024 success recap – Compass in first place for eighth consecutive year

In 2024 Jeep Compass took first place in its category for the eighth consecutive year. A success in Brazil since the beginning of their production, Jeep Compass and Commander, together by number of registrations, also ensure Jeep’s leadership in the medium and large SUV segments with 66,986 units and 21.4 percent of the market in 2024. During the year, the duo debuted several sporty versions equipped with the new Hurricane 2.0T engine, which places them among the fastest SUVs in Brazil, in addition to ADAS level 2 technology available in all versions of the models, which are at the forefront of semi-autonomous driving technology in the country.

In addition to the excellent result of Jeep Compass we report that during 2024 the Renegade received novelties in its lineup, which was revamped and became even more competitive with the Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara and Willys versions offering a full list of equipment in both 4×2 and 4×4 traction, covering more than 95% of the segment with a complete range. In this way the model ensured a 14% increase in sales over the previous year, completing more than 53 thousand units registered in the year. Surely, the long-awaited new Jeep Compass will also be a great success; its debut, which will arrive soon, will be an important moment in the brand’s history. Remember that the launch date will be March 18, 2025. Exactly this will be an epic moment in the history of the American Stellantis automaker as it launches a globally pivotal model for its future.