Brazil, Jeep Nature arrives in São Paulo

Jeep’s adventurous spirit will land in São Paulo. Jeep Nature will offer another fantastic off-road experience this Saturday, 23, celebrating the country’s incredible natural diversity in style.

Jeep put to the test

The news was published in one of the official Stellantis releases of November 22/ 2024. On the 4×2 and 4×4 routes all the potential that only a Jeep has will be put to the test. The setting chosen to receive so much adrenaline and adventure will be Morro do Capuava, located in the city of Pirapora do Bom Jesus. The off-road route will include adrenaline-pumping stretches, breathtaking views in addition to all the contact with local nature and obstacles that will be real challenges to be faced aboard one of the brand’s iconic models. Passing this time through the capital city of São Paulo, in the Barueri and Alphaville region, this incredible encounter will start at 9 a.m. in Pátio 47 (Av. Tucunaré, 855 – Tamboré, Barueri – SP) and will celebrate the best of the adventurous spirit as only Jeep knows how to do, heading then to the challenging trails.

It is worth mentioning that Londrina-with an event also scheduled for the 23rd-, Curitiba, Natal, Vitória, Florianópolis, São Luís, and Porto Alegre are the upcoming Jeep Nature destinations this year. There is still time to secure a spot in one of them and include this super event in your calendar via the Jeep Nature website ( www.jeep.com.br/jeep-nature.html ). Sign up for the Jeep Wave relational program to stay up-to-date on all the brand news and don’t miss the chance to experience the unique moments of these expeditions and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Jeep Nature not only in Brazil

Recall also that, as we have discussed on other previous occasions, Jeep Nature has also launched a major program in Argentina. This new regional program of the brand invites total immersion in the Jeep world, combining activities that not only showcase the off-road capabilities of its vehicles, but also promote fun and discovery of our country’s nature. From driving over difficult terrain to exploring protected areas, each activity reflects the brand’s adventurous spirit.

This new program was presented in the Valdez Peninsula, at important points such as Caleta Valdés and Puerto Pirámides, and allowed participants to test drive the full range of Jeep models, such as Renegade, Wrangler, Compass, Commander , Grand Cherokee, and Gladiator , in a challenging and stimulating environment, highlighting the versatility and ruggedness of these vehicles, all of which are recognized in their respective segments for their performance in difficult terrain.

Leyenda’s words for Jeep in Argentina

Pablo García Leyenda , Commercial Director of the Jeep brand in Argentina, described the initiative, “We are launching the Jeep Nature program that we have developed together with the South American team. The main objective is to convey the Jeep brand values of freedom, passion and adventure in a tangible way, in an experiential experience for customers, journalists and dealers in unique landscapes of our nature with our entire product range. With the Jeep Nature program, the brand invites you to discover the true spirit of adventure and exploration that defines its identity.”