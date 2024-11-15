Argentina, Jeep Nature introducing a new brand initiative

This is an initiative designed to bring the brand’s values and commitment to nature closer to customers, journalists and dealers through a unique driving experience of the entire vehicle range in the vastness of Argentine Patagonia.

A new regional program to get to know Jeep in depth

This new regional program from the brand invites total immersion in the Jeep world, combining activities that not only showcase the off-road abilities of its vehicles, but also promote fun and discovery of our country’s nature. From driving in challenging terrain to exploring protected areas, each activity reflects the brand’s adventurous spirit.

This new program was presented in the Valdez Peninsula, at important points such as Caleta Valdés and Puerto Pirámides, and allowed participants to experience driving the full range of Jeep models such as Renegade, Wrangler, Compass, Commander, Grand Cherokee and Gladiator, in a challenging and stimulating environment, highlighting the versatility and ruggedness of these vehicles, all of which are recognized in their respective segments for their performance in difficult terrain.

Interesting activities presented in the project

Some of the activities included watching whales and elephant seals, a unique experience in which participants witnessed the diversity of wildlife that inhabits these waters and beaches in the south of our country.

Pablo García Leyenda, Commercial Director of the Jeep brand in Argentina, described the initiative, “We are launching the Jeep Nature program, a program we developed together with the South American team. The main objective is to convey the Jeep brand values of freedom, passion and adventure in a tangible way, in an experiential experience for customers, journalists and dealers in unique landscapes of our nature with our entire product range . With the Jeep Nature program, the brand invites you to discover the true spirit of adventure and exploration that defines its identity.”