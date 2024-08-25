Lancia Delta Integrale: Nürburgring test proves its timeless performance

The Lancia Delta Integrale, a symbol of performance and rally success, continues to hold great appeal even decades after its market introduction. A specimen of this automotive legend was put to the test on the Nürburgring circuit.

Lancia Delta Integrale tested at the Nürburgring: here’s how it went

The whole event was organized by the German magazine Sport Auto, which had the opportunity to test a Delta Integrale Evo 2, a model that has reached considerable collector value, with one of these specimens recently sold at auction for 130,000 euros. At the wheel, driver Christian Gebhardt completed a timed lap in 9 minutes and 12.58 seconds. Although not comparable to the records of modern sports compacts, this result demonstrates that the Delta Integrale still maintains remarkable competitiveness, despite its 30-year history.

To contextualize the Delta Integrale‘s performance, a modern Hyundai i20 N recorded a time of 8 minutes and 33.6 seconds on the same circuit, while the Volkswagen Golf R set a record of 8 minutes and 2 seconds. Despite technological progress, the Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2 remains an iconic car, appreciated not only for its performance but also for its classic status. Its ability to tackle the Nürburgring, a circuit that challenges even the most modern cars, is a tribute to its design and engineering.

The much-anticipated restyling of the Lancia Delta, expected for 2028, will be a fully electric car built on the STLA Medium platform and will offer power exceeding 380 horsepower in the HF version, which will debut in 2029. The design will evoke the legendary 90s model, with geometric and muscular lines. The presentation is scheduled for 2027, but many enthusiasts of the legendary car and the Italian brand have already criticized the choice to offer the vehicle exclusively in an electric version. Who knows if in the future the brand will change its mind and decide to satisfy long-time fans as well.