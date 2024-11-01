Jeep Gladiator: sales collapse and concerns rise in Toledo

Declining sales of the Jeep Gladiator are causing concern at the Toledo Assembly Complex where it is produced. In recent years, the mid-size truck has generated increasingly declining sales, and given Stellantis’ situation in 2024, workers’ concerns are more than legitimate.

The Jeep Gladiator made its market debut in 2019, recording impressive sales. Gladiator sales were almost 90,000 units, on par with the Jeep Cherokee, which Stellantis has confirmed will return in the second half of 2025. However, sales have declined year after year. In 2022, units sold were 78,855, while in 2023 they plummeted to 55,188. Through the third quarter of 2024, Gladiator sales have only reached 32,670 units, suggesting numbers will be even lower than 2023.

To address these difficulties, the automotive group has implemented heavy discounts of up to 10% to clear accumulated inventory. Bruce Baumhower, President of UAW Local 12 representing about 4,000 Toledo workers, stated: “It’s been an extremely difficult time for my members. We’ve seen multiple layoffs due to slow sales and inventory stockpiles.” Additionally, the plant has been idle for several weeks, creating uncertainty.

“When we started Jeep Gladiator production, the plan was to launch the vehicle and then add another smaller truck to be produced in Toledo,” explained Baumhower. There is hope that Gladiator sales will increase with the release of the 4xe plug-in hybrid version in 2024, although there is concern about potential battery issues with the model, which have affected other vehicles as well.

Considering that the current price of the gasoline Jeep Gladiator ranges from about $40,000 to over $53,000, the price of the 4xe plug-in hybrid version will be a key factor in its market success. It’s thought that this could easily exceed $50,000, which some believe might not help increase sales and maintain steady production at the plant.

According to Sam Fiorani, Vice President of Global Vehicle Forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions LLC, “The Jeep Gladiator has passed its peak. It struggles to maintain a customer base like the Wrangler.” According to Fiorani, the Gladiator‘s main problems are its size and reduced cargo space, making it less attractive compared to other trucks. Nevertheless, Dianna Gutierrez, Stellantis spokesperson, stated that the automotive group will continue to produce it: “We will continue to invest in the pickup.”