Dodge Viper still being sold new 7 years after production ended

Although Dodge has long said goodbye to both compact sedans and extreme sports cars, this hasn’t discouraged some enthusiasts from getting their hands on rare and even out-of-production models. The year 2024 leaves us with a couple of exceptional “zombie car” stories worth remembering.

In an unusual and fortunate circumstance, two customers in the United States managed to purchase vehicles in 2024 that seemed to have disappeared from price lists years ago. One of the most surprising cases involves a Dodge Viper sold a few months ago in 2024. Despite the iconic sports car ending its production in 2017 without ever receiving a true successor, its prestige and appeal remain intact.

In 2024, two new Dodge Vipers were sold after 7 years since the end of production

With the brand’s transition toward electrification and a progressive abandonment of traditional combustion engines, it’s unlikely we’ll see another naturally aspirated V10 supercar. Perhaps for this very reason, a lucky buyer seized the opportunity to purchase a practically new Dodge Viper SRT, never registered, with factory-fresh mileage. It remains to be seen whether this vehicle will ever hit the road or become a collector’s gem destined for a bright future at auction.

The other exceptional episode involving the same brand concerns an even more curious acquisition. It’s about a Dodge Dart, also purchased in 2024. The compact sedan was never a particularly coveted vehicle, yet years after its last series in 2016, there have been rather sensational sales. It seems some buyers couldn’t resist an irresistible offer.

In 2023, Dodge managed to sell three Darts, generating much discussion about the discounts applied to these “forgotten cars.” Built on the Fiat Compact platform, the Dart debuted in 2012 as a 2013 model. After a decent sales peak in 2015 with 87,908 units, its market performance rapidly declined, leading to the end of production. It’s a different category compared to the Viper which, at the time of its farewell, made many enthusiasts cry.