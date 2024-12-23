Dodge Charger Daytona could arrive in Europe in 2026

According to some reports, Dodge would be ready to bring its new all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona to Europe starting in 2026. This would obviously represent an important step forward for the American brand internationally. This iconic muscle car, renowned for its bold design and high-level performance, should be available in the Old Continent in both two-door and four-door variants.

Dodge Charger Daytona will arrive in Europe in 2026

The Dodge Charger Daytona is produced at the Windsor facility in Ontario, Canada, and its European road debut should occur between late 2025 and early 2026, opening a new and exciting chapter in the American brand’s history in Europe.

The new Dodge Charger Daytona marks the beginning of a new era for electric muscle cars, thanks to a 400-volt propulsion system that includes a high-voltage battery pack and front and rear electric drive modules (EDMs). The front EDM improves efficiency and range, while the rear one, with a mechanical limited-slip differential, optimizes traction and performance.

Both modules are based on a 3-in-1 architecture, combining inverter, transmission, and motor, producing 335 horsepower (250 kW) and 425 Nm of torque. The 100.5 kWh battery offers a maximum discharge of 550 kW, allowing rapid acceleration, ideal for typical Dodge performance. Its prismatic cell structure ensures thermal stability and lower temperatures during intense driving, while the cell chemistry, composed of aluminum, nickel, and cobalt, optimizes energy efficiency and performance.

In 2026, the new Dodge Charger Daytona should be available in Europe in R/T and Scat Pack variants. The R/T version will offer 456 horsepower (340 kW) and 547 Nm of torque, while the Scat Pack will be equipped with a 590 horsepower (440 kW) motor and 850 Nm of torque. Both configurations will feature a single-speed transmission, although the new eRupt multi-speed transmission is planned for future introduction, debuting in the 800-volt SRT Banshee model. However, it appears that the electric version won’t be capable of performing classic burnouts, thus losing one of the characteristics associated with powerful muscle cars.