Alfa Romeo’s new strategic plan is about more than just Giulia and Stelvio

For Alfa Romeo, 2026 could still be a very important year even without the immediate arrival of major volume models. Right now, the brand does not seem close to launching anything significant in the short term, although rumors continue to point to a limited-run supercar that could appear before the end of the year. Alfa Romeo still has not confirmed that project. The real reason 2026 matters, however, lies elsewhere. Stellantis’ new strategic plan should finally show where Alfa Romeo wants to go through 2030, and possibly beyond.

Alfa Romeo could use 2026 to reshape its lineup through the end of the decade

The biggest question concerns the shape of Alfa Romeo’s lineup over the next several years. Much of that discussion will focus on the next Stelvio and Giulia, two core models that have moved far beyond their original timeline. Alfa Romeo first targeted 2025 for Stelvio and 2026 for Giulia. Now, both models seem unlikely to arrive before 2028. The new plan should clarify their real launch timing, explain whether Alfa Romeo wants to introduce them together or separately, and shed more light on platforms, powertrains, and any major changes from the original plan.

Still, Alfa Romeo cannot build its future around Giulia and Stelvio alone, even if both cars remain central to the brand’s identity. Another key topic is the Tonale successor, a project that has circulated in rumors for quite some time and may not keep the Tonale name. Alfa Romeo should build that vehicle in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform, alongside other models planned for the plant, including the new Jeep Compass, the future DS N8 and DS N7, and the new Lancia Gamma.

At the same time, another rumor refuses to go away. Some reports suggest Alfa Romeo could add a compact model positioned between the Junior and Tonale. On paper, the lineup has room for a vehicle like that, but no concrete evidence points to a fully defined program at this stage.

As always with Alfa Romeo, Maserati could also enter the conversation. Stellantis seems ready to rethink the role of its Italian premium brands, so broader synergies between the two marques remain possible. That is why the strategic plan expected in the coming months will matter so much. It should reveal whether Alfa Romeo plans to focus on a small number of carefully chosen products or whether the brand will get the chance to expand and strengthen its position in the market.

In less than two months, the picture should look much clearer. Even without immediate launches, that moment could mark the real beginning of Alfa Romeo’s next chapter.