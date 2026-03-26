Alfa Romeo may unveil a new supercar by the end of the year

2026 will be a transition year for Alfa Romeo, but that does not make it any less important. Over the coming months, the brand may finally clarify how its lineup will evolve through 2030. Alongside the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, now delayed until 2028, Alfa Romeo should also define which other models it plans to develop for the rest of the decade. Long-running rumors point to a possible Tonale successor and perhaps another compact model, but the company has not confirmed either one.

2026 may bring key answers on Alfa Romeo’s future and a possible new limited-run supercar

At the same time, reports of a new ultra-limited supercar continue to surface with increasing frequency. The project would reportedly come through Alfa Romeo’s Bottega Fuoriserie program and would mark the brand’s second operation of this kind after the 33 Stradale, which Alfa built in just 33 units and is now nearing the end of its delivery cycle.

Once that phase wraps up, Alfa Romeo could decide to reveal the first details of a new car, likely starting with official images and preliminary information about the historic model that inspires it, the number of units planned, or a few early technical highlights.

No one knows which icon from Alfa Romeo’s past could serve as the basis for this modern reinterpretation. In the past, reports suggested the brand wanted to involve the 33 owners of the 33 Stradale to gather input on which classic models deserved a revival. Among the names that have surfaced are the Duetto, the SZ, and the GTV.

A first clue could arrive on May 21, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa presents the group’s new strategic plan. Alfa Romeo is unlikely to fully unveil such a secretive project during that event, but the presentation could still offer a clearer picture of the role the brand wants to play in the coming years and how much room it plans to give high-emotion halo cars alongside its core lineup.