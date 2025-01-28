New Alfa Romeo Giulia to change segment with fresh design and body style

The new 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a sedan with a truncated tail, almost a crossover. Rumors have been circulating for several weeks and have now been confirmed by the brand’s CEO himself, Santo Ficili. The Alfa Romeo CEO, who admitted to owning a Giulia, spoke with L’Argus and took the opportunity to discuss the future of the elegant Made in Italy sedan, revealing some new details that until now had remained confined to rumors and speculation, albeit very reliable ones.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: new details revealed about the next generation arriving in 2026

“The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will adopt a new design and a new body type, and its platform will be the same as the Stelvio’s. So you can imagine what kind of vehicle we will offer,” declared the Italian brand’s CEO. The Alfa Romeo Giulia will be built on the STLA Large platform at Stellantis’ Cassino plant, like the new generation Stelvio, and will be unveiled next year.

It will be a lower twin compared to the SUV but will change its skin compared to the three-box sedan we’ve been used to until now. According to L’Argus, it’s very likely to be a crossover, but it could also remain a sedan with a cut tail, like many examples currently in circulation, starting with the Tesla Model 3.

What’s certain is that it will grow in size, as it currently measures 4.6 meters, but the STLA Large platform allows for vehicles between 4.7 and 5.1 meters, so we can assume at least ten centimeters more in length. It’s also known that the new Giulia will be 100% electric, with the possibility of developing unprecedented power outputs, but also hybrid, so as not to lose a large segment of customers who are not yet convinced by full electric.

It will have new software, architecture shared with the Stelvio, and the rest is top secret, although we obviously expect great work from Alfa Romeo designers, considering how the Giulia has been recognized as one of the most beautiful cars in recent years.