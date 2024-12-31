Alfa Romeo Zagato Tarantella: the concept that looks to the future while keeping an eye on the past

Car Design World recently published an interesting independent design project conceived by DGTT. The latter is the acronym for Diego Giraudet, who is known on social media as dgtt_design. The project in question is the Alfa Romeo Zagato Tarantella, a high-end three-seater sports car featuring the iconic double bubble, a distinctive element that highlights its connection with Zagato.

Alfa Romeo Zagato Tarantella: a project showcasing a possible vehicle from the Italian automaker

At present, this is exclusively a concept born from the designer’s imagination and won’t lead to any original vehicle, unless the automaker notices it and decides to create a similar model. Regarding the aesthetic aspect, some typical Alfa Romeo design features are easily recognizable, such as the Quadrifoglio logo on the side, the characteristic double-shield front grille, and the geometric patterns surrounding the cabin. Additionally, the rear lights and LED DRL signature show a rounded design that gives the vehicle a modern and distinctive appearance.

The dual rear exhausts, positioned on each side of the rear diffuser, are a rather important design element and represent a significant stylistic statement. In our opinion, a hybrid configuration that combines a V6 engine alongside a couple of electric motors to provide electric all-wheel drive capability (eAWD) would be a very promising choice.

Finally, we remind you that a similar powertrain, with appropriate modifications, could also be used on the next generation of the Giulia sedan that we’ll see during 2026 and on the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut in 2025. This option would have the potential to further improve performance and efficiency, giving life to vehicles that respond to the growing demands of the modern automotive market, which is increasingly oriented towards electrification and sustainability. In recent days, another interesting render concerning Alfa Romeo has also appeared online. We’re talking about the possible future Spider, a vehicle that would please many enthusiasts.