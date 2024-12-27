New Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 will debut with gasoline thermal engines

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia will be one of the upcoming novelties from the Italian brand. Its arrival is expected in 2026, most likely during the first half of the year. It’s possible that the first official images may leak between late 2025 and early 2026.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia will have combustion engine versions, not just electric ones

The production of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will take place, as with the current version, at the Cassino plant in Italy, which as we know will host the production of this model, the new Stelvio, and also a third vehicle from the brand that will also be based on the STLA Large platform. This latter vehicle, belonging to the E segment, will most likely be an unprecedented large SUV that will be positioned at the top of the range.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia was initially conceived as an exclusively electric model, despite previous rumors about possible combustion engine versions. After the announcement of Alfa Romeo’s new strategy, rumors about variants with combustion engines have intensified, suggesting the presence of several versions rather than just one as previously hypothesized. Among these, there are rumors of a Hurricane engine with over 600 horsepower that could excite enthusiasts, offering exceptional performance in terms of pure speed, acceleration, and road handling.

One thing now seems certain: if the new Alfa Romeo Giulia does return to the market with new combustion engine versions, Biscione fans will have reason to rejoice. The new model promises to be even more sporty and aerodynamic than its predecessor, with a range that will include high-performance versions. Among these, the flagship Quadrifoglio stands out, which should be fully electric and develop over 1,000 horsepower.