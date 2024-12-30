Alfa Romeo Spider coming in 2026? Here’s how it could look

Alfa Romeo has created numerous iconic cars that have made Alfisti’s hearts beat faster, but in recent years, the wind seems to have changed. The new Alfa Romeo Junior, the entry-level B-SUV in the range, despite collecting around 15,000 orders in the first months after launch, fails to convince many enthusiasts with its design. Some argue that this model was conceived with the sole objective of increasing sales and addressing the brand’s financial difficulties. Alfisti are also looking with concern at the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, fearing they might lose the appeal that has always distinguished the Biscione’s historical vehicles. Many, therefore, create renders of vehicles that might appeal to Italian brand enthusiasts, like the renewed Alfa Romeo Spider featured in this article.

Alfa Romeo Spider: here’s how a new generation could look

The Alfa Romeo Spider went out of production back in 2010, never to return, along with the Brera, which represented the Spider’s “sister” with a roof. Designer Tommaso D’Amico has created some renders, trying to imagine what a renewed version of an Alfa Romeo Spider might look like if it were to hit the market in the coming years.

This is a difficult scenario to imagine, considering that the brand is focusing entirely on crossovers and SUVs, currently the most demanded vehicles in the market. Yet there’s no shortage of enthusiasts who dream of a new Alfa Romeo Spider, with aggressive and appealing lines like those of the historical versions. A convertible sports car that, for now, remains just a wish, leaving Alfisti to make do with this digital version.

Of course, things could change in the coming years after the new Stellantis CEO takes the reins of the automotive group. The new Alfa Romeo CEO, Santo Ficili, could also shake things up, at least in the long term. In the coming years, we’ll see the new Stelvio and Giulia, in 2025 and 2026 respectively, while 2027 will see the arrival of a large SUV. For a vehicle like the Spider, therefore, if it ever happens, we’ll have to wait.