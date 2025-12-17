Alfa Romeo: will 2026 be the year of revival for the brand?

Alfa Romeo is heading toward the end of a two-sided 2025. On one hand, encouraging signals are emerging, with registrations growing in Europe and other markets, driven mainly by the positive response to the compact Junior SUV, which has reportedly already surpassed 60,000 orders. On the other hand, the year has left many enthusiasts disappointed, largely due to the postponed debut of the new Stelvio and Giulia, originally expected between 2025 and 2026. At present, no official dates exist, and it now appears increasingly unlikely that major updates will arrive before the end of 2027.

Despite an environment still marked by uncertainty, 2026 could represent a key moment for the brand’s future. While it is unlikely to be a year full of launches, it may mark the beginning of a strategic reset that could significantly shape Alfa Romeo’s path. Current challenges stem mainly from the revision of industrial plans, made necessary by the slowdown in electric vehicle demand, and from the leadership transition at Stellantis, with Carlos Tavares handing over to Antonio Filosa. Once this adjustment phase is complete, Alfa Romeo’s outlook could become clearer and potentially more favorable.

Alfa Romeo heads toward 2026 as a key turning point

Stellantis has shown a clear intention to continue investing in Alfa Romeo, unlike other brands facing downsizing. In the absence of immediate debuts, 2026 could therefore become the year when the next steps for the lineup are defined more precisely, shedding light on the true intentions of the group’s new leadership. Alfa Romeo could also be further strengthened as a premium brand, taking on a more central role alongside Maserati, which remains Stellantis’ only luxury marque.

Among the expected developments are clearer indications regarding the launch timing of the new Stelvio and Giulia, as well as updates on the successor to the Tonale, which rumors suggest could enter production at the Melfi plant by the end of 2027. The future of the so-called fifth model in the range also remains uncertain. Long discussed, this vehicle could sit between Junior and Tonale in size and aim to deliver higher volumes. These models will likely be joined by special editions linked to the Bottega Fuoriserie program, helping to strengthen the brand’s image.

On the powertrain front, a potential easing of European restrictions on combustion engines could offer additional flexibility. Europe will continue to represent Alfa Romeo’s core market, but the declared goal remains to become a global premium brand, capable of competing in complex markets such as the United States, where results have so far been limited but growth opportunities still exist.

Within this context, 2026 is shaping up as a crucial transition year, one that will lay the groundwork for the renewed ambitions of the Biscione. Clear answers will come with time, but the next twelve months will prove decisive in understanding the direction Alfa Romeo truly intends to take.