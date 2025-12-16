New Alfa Romeo Giulia: possible design evolution shown in new renders

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia ranks among the most anticipated cars of the coming years, not only within the Stellantis universe. Even though official confirmation is still missing, the model has been widely discussed in recent weeks. Among the most persistent rumors was a possible shift toward an SUV format, an idea that now appears to have been set aside. The most reliable information instead points to a Giulia that remains faithful to the sedan concept, although with deeply revised proportions.

The next generation is expected to adopt a fastback profile with a truncated rear, moving away from the traditional three-box layout without losing its identity. Another reassuring point for enthusiasts concerns the powertrain strategy. The Giulia will not be electric-only, as previously suggested. Alongside battery-electric versions, hybrid variants are planned, and the presence of traditional internal combustion engines has not been ruled out.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: this is how the design might change

In the absence of official details, the design debate has naturally shifted online. Independent designers and fans continue to share personal interpretations of what the new Giulia could look like, ahead of a debut expected between late 2027 and early 2028.

Among the most interesting recent proposals is a render created by digital artist Francesco Tarquinio. His vision stands out from the many similar reconstructions seen so far. The project takes into account current rumors, especially regarding the side profile and rear section, while the front end adopts more original solutions with subtle retro-inspired cues. Although the production model is unlikely to follow this exact path, the concept remains intriguing and fuels further discussion.

According to the latest reports, the new Giulia could arrive alongside the future Stelvio or even debut slightly earlier. Both models will use the STLA Large platform and will be built in Cassino, where the current generations are produced. The lineup will include a Quadrifoglio version, and a limited-run GTA variant cannot be excluded at a later stage. For now, all that remains is to wait for Alfa Romeo to finally reveal its plans.