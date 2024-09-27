Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano, 2025 range in the U.S. focuses on essentials

The brand that is represented by the “Biscione” is ready to renew itself. Alfa Romeo has recently publicly unveiled that for 2025, the range available for the U.S. market will literally be restructured. The strategy that the brand wants to adopt is to make available to the American consumer a choice that is characterized by essentiality and performance. Among the best new features are certainly the new special versions of some of the models that will be called “ Tributo Italiano” special edition. Obviously, it is precisely the intent to pay homage to the history of the brand, with the main color being Verde Fangio metallic, which will bring to mind the memory of the incredible racing cars of the past. Of course, there will also be implications that Alfa Romeo will have to know how to handle in the U.S. market.

Alfa Romeo simplifies range and focuses on exclusivity

The Italian brand Alfa Romeo comes completely in line with current auto industry trends, as well as in tune with the strategy Stellantis wants to adopt with its brands. In fact, the automaker, has decided to rather substantially simplify the selection of its vehicles in the United States starting next year. In this connection, we will only see one type of trim available for some of its most successful models, namely the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale.

Alfa Romeo’s decision comes at a time when the auto industry is characterized primarily by the growth in demand for electric vehicles, as well as by the increasing attention of manufacturers and consumers to the issue of sustainability. Although Alfa Romeo has chosen to use a much more focused approach with its models, we will certainly see that the sporty DNA that has always characterized its cars will certainly remain intact. This will provide customers with a very personalized driving experience full of engaging situations.

The style of the Tributo Italiano special edition

For the coming year, the Giulia and Stelvio models will see their styling enhanced by the use of a body color reminiscent of history. As anticipated, in fact, a Verde Fangio Metallic color will be used to pay homage to the legendary car that participated in Formula 1. In addition, all three models we are talking about will be available in an exclusive special edition called Tributo Italiano. The Giulia and Stelvio will also feature a rear diffuser, red brake calipers and dark trim. As for wheels, we will see the Giulia equipped with 19-inch wheels and the Stelvio with 21-inch wheels. Turning instead to the Tonale special, we know that it will stand out for its 20-inch rims, red Brembo brakes, all in the company of a kit that perfectly matches the bodywork with chrome dual exhaust tips.

As for the interior of the special edition, a Harman Kardon sound system is added, with the various leather upholstery with the Tributo Italiano logo and a flag with the Italian tricolor distinguishing the headrests of the seats. The Giulia Tributo Italiano model will also feature its aluminum shift paddles, active suspension and self-locking differential.

Tributo Italiano: a tribute to history with challenges ahead

There is certainly a lot of enthusiasm for these new features introduced by Alfa Romeo in the United States, although the situation will be particularly difficult to manage, given that the brand’s sales have been well below Stellantis’ expectations in recent months. To simplify its range of vehicles may certainly be a move that will lead to success, as the strategy is to reduce complexity and optimize costs as much as possible. Continued monitoring of the effect this strategy will have on the U.S. market will be able to answer any doubts in the offing for Alfa Romeo.

Moreover, this will definitely not be the last news we expect from Alfa Romeo, as the brand has publicly announced its intention to completely electrify its range over the next few years. For example, the Giulia and Stelvio models will definitely be replaced with new electric versions, which will be based on the Stellantis STLA Large platform. The intentions are to create new vehicles that can offer consumers performance worthy of the brand, combined with a particularly extended range. No doubt Alfa Romeo wants to make a point of placing itself at the top of the charts even in a market as important to Stellantis as North America. The coming months will either respond positively or not to Alfa Romeo’s current strategy.