Alfa Romeo: toward a a revival of the legendary Duetto? Here’s what’s known

The Alfa Romeo Duetto, a legendary car that has made generations of enthusiasts dream, may soon be plying the roads again. Biscione CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has expressed his desire to bring this icon back, but the final decision is far from a foregone conclusion. Will the legendary Alfa Romeo Duetto return? Find out by year’s end if the dream of Alfa lovers will become a reality.

Duetto: the final decision is near. By the end of 2024 we will know if the legend will be revived

It seems that the verdict on the return of the legendary Duetto is now near. In fact, by the end of 2024, the fate of this enduringly popular car will finally be revealed. All those who are fans of the brand and the thrill of sporty driving are surely in great anticipation.

However, the future of the Duetto has not yet been fully revealed. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has made public his desire to bring back the spider, calling it a real dream to be realized. Despite this, he also spoke in detail about the profitability of the project, given the particularly niche nature of the classic sports car segment.

For this very reason, the Duetto’s return may depend on the “Bottega” program, created by Stellantis to launch limited-edition supercars. The first model featured in this program was the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which was unveiled last August 2023. The second model is currently scheduled for the end of 2024 and could just be the Duetto.

At the moment, the final decision lies in the hands of the owners of the 33 Stradale. They will be the ones who will decide concretely what the future of the Duetto will be. It is a matter of making a decision to make it the second model in the Bottega program or opt for another car. Should the choice include another car, the chances of seeing the Duetto among the roads again, could be greatly reduced. In addition to the somewhat unquestionable aesthetic appeal and driving pleasure that everyone would like to experience, the Duetto could also represent a winning marketing operation for Alfa Romeo. After all, it is a model that has all the characteristics to relaunch the brand’s image to a younger, global audience, attracted by the history and values that the Duetto symbolizes.

In the coming months, then, we will find out whether the Duetto will return to the dreams of enthusiasts or whether its fate will still remain locked up in museums and people’s memories. Fans of the brand are hoping for a positive outcome, not least to complete a range that currently includes mostly SUVs. Although the latter are popular, they still would not be able to match the charm and excitement of open-top driving with a real roadster.

Therefore, the return of the Duetto is not only seen as a dream, but also as a concrete opportunity for Alfa Romeo to regain its place in the hearts of enthusiasts and establish itself as a major player in the luxury sports car segment. With a bit of luck and a dose of courage, the Duetto myth could be revived.