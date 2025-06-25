Is Alfa Romeo planning to unveil Giulia and Stelvio together in 2027?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia represents one of the expected novelties for the Italian automaker’s range, alongside the second-generation Stelvio. Initially, according to what was declared multiple times by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, the new Giulia should have debuted in spring 2026, about a year after the Stelvio’s presentation, planned between spring and summer 2025. However, plans have changed. Alfa Romeo has decided to reintroduce thermal engines, both for the new Stelvio and the new Giulia, a choice that has inevitably extended development times and led to a general postponement of launches.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: delayed debut, possible launch together with Stelvio

Alfa Romeo’s new CEO, Santo Ficili, has confirmed that both models will experience delays, without however providing official dates. According to the latest rumors, the Stelvio could be postponed even to autumn 2027. If this timeline were confirmed, it’s plausible that the new Giulia could be unveiled in the same period or even together with the SUV.

An alternative hypothesis foresees the early debut of electric versions only, with hybrid and thermal variants presented subsequently. However, Alfa Romeo’s executives would prefer to launch the entire range simultaneously to avoid a partial debut penalizing initial sales and generating negative market perceptions.

The objective, however, remains to minimize delays and accelerate the presentation times of both vehicles. To date, while for the Stelvio there remains a minimal possibility of a 2026 launch, for the new Giulia a debut before 2027 now seems unlikely. However, it will be Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who will establish the new timelines with the new industrial plan that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.