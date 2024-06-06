Alma Sprint: the Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint restomod revealed

The story of the Alfasud is one of the most fascinating among the historic Alfa Romeo models. Alma wanted to reinterpret a vehicle that is perhaps little known but fascinating to few: the notable Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint 6C, born with the desire to bring the Alfasud into Group B rallies. We are talking about a 1983 project that was initially based on two examples revised by Autodelta, which had equipped these two models with the 2.5-liter Busso V6 from the GTV6, mounting it in place of the rear seats. There were also new bumpers, a new rear spoiler, and the use of wider wheel arches. In addition, rear-wheel drive and a five-speed gearbox with a coupled differential were introduced. The Alfasud Sprint 6C, with only two examples built, remained only a prototype since the desire to lead it in Group B rallies did not materialize. A project therefore remained on stand-by until today, until this Alma Sprint that retraces the ideas of the past but transforming them into today’s needs.

The Alma Sprint is a tribute to the Alfasud Sprint 6C: only 20 units will be produced

The two prototypes of the Alfasud Sprint 6C were built by Autodelta in collaboration with Zagato. Today, however, the Alma Sprint has the task of introducing a more detailed approach, useful for making significant changes to the project that was. The Portuguese company has in fact perfected the bodywork surfaces, reasoning on fenders with a now more muscular appearance, useful to ensure a seamless transition between the body panels. Similarly, the front and rear bumpers have also undergone targeted interventions for the management of a design that now allows them to merge with the design of the revised fenders, taking iconic models such as the Lancia 037 and Maserati Shamal as inspiration.

The result available on this Alma Sprint is that of having obtained a unique bodywork that makes extensive use of composite materials, as well as a front end characterized by latest-generation Hella LED headlights integrated into an aluminum housing. The rear-view mirrors are redesigned Vitaloni units that blend perfectly with the side profile of the car. Inside the passenger compartment of the Alma Sprint, the focus was on improvements in terms of design and ergonomics, aiming for a style that harks back to that of 1980s rally sports cars, but with improved refinement and safety.

The driving position has been revised thanks also to the adoption of new seats in accordance with the repositioning of the steering wheel. The latter, designed by Zagato, is combined with a custom aluminum gearshift selector and further characterizes the interior, which is completely upholstered in Alcantara and corduroy velvet fabric. Most of the elements are made of aluminum, while the seat belts are represented by 4-point Sabelt elements, and there is also a Bluetooth speaker that guarantees the necessary connectivity needs of today. The Alma Sprint will be produced in just 20 units, starting from 50,000 euros plus the donor car necessary for the transformation.

The Alma Sprint abandons the mid-rear engine layout of the Alfasud Sprint 6C that inspires it. Rather, a redesigned variant of the four-cylinder boxer engine, still from Alfa Romeo, with a displacement of 1.8 liters is now used. This now features a redesigned cylinder head, the use of forged pistons, the adoption of revised camshafts and custom valve train with Dell’Orto carburetors and intake horns.

The exhaust system is made of stainless steel with a revised lubrication circuit. In the road-specification variant, the engine delivers 160 horsepower, which can however become 220 horsepower. The power is transmitted to the front axle through the adoption of a five-speed close-ratio manual gearbox with a Torsen LSD limited-slip differential. The front and rear suspensions have been redesigned, also taking advantage of the availability of a wider track and the adoption of adjustable shock absorbers with revised geometry. The brakes have been revised, exploiting the adoption of larger ventilated discs and components usually used in motor racing.

A set of features that, combined with an overall weight of 880 kilograms, guarantee exceptional driving qualities combined with the stunning design of this Alma Sprint. Each of the 20 units produced can be completely customized based on the specific preferences of each customer, drawing from a wide range of options. Alma also proposes to help, those who wish, to find the perfect donor car to bring the project to life. The first deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025, recalling that each Alma Sprint is carefully handcrafted.