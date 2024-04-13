Is the new Fiat Panda’s final design revealed?

Set for an official unveiling on July 11, 2024, on the occasion of the brand’s 125th anniversary, the new Fiat Panda will undergo a significant transformation compared to the current model while maintaining its status as an economically accessible vehicle. This applies to both hybrid and electric versions. Fiat’s goal is to bring to the market a model that can increase the number of customers globally by capturing new market shares. It will be a simple and essential car with a boxy and futuristic design that will be offered at highly competitive prices.

New Fiat Panda: what the new generation could look like

The new Fiat Panda will be based on the Smart Car platform, the same one used for the Citroen C3 and which will also be used for the new Fiat Multipla and the new Citroen C3 Aircross. This car will be a 4-meter-long crossover that will bring the Panda name to the B-market segment for the first time. It will be a global car and will be sold on various continents, including Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and North America.

While waiting to learn more about this model, digital creator Tommaso D’Amico has created a render that shows what the definitive version of the future generation of this highly anticipated model could look like. The designer imagined the car taking into account the recent patent images that have appeared on the web, and this hypothesis should be very close to what the final style of this car will be. The new generation of Fiat Panda is poised to become one of the best-selling models for Fiat and the entire Stellantis group. We can only wait for further details, which will be imminent given that the official presentation is just a few months away.