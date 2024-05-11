Alfa Romeo Tommaso: will this concept ever see the light of day?

It is called Alfa Romeo Tommaso and it is a concept that was designed by the designer Giorgi Tedoradze. It is a truly interesting digital creation, a new model from the Biscione that would undoubtedly be appreciated by the general public. The concept in question is characterized by a very long hood, where a new grille stands out, which takes up a bit of the design seen on the recent Alfa Romeo Junior. However, this concept differs from those seen recently in that it does not take into consideration all the design elements of the Alfa Romeo Junior, but offers new ideas for future style changes.

Alfa Romeo Tommaso is the digital concept imagined by a creator

The most interesting element of the front end remains the lights, which are a sort of reinterpretation of those of the Peugeot 208, but the three “scratches”, instead of being arranged vertically, are placed horizontally, at the two ends of the front end. The main lights are also beautiful, which connect to the grille, while two large air intakes are evident in the lower part.

On the side there is a vertical air intake under the pillar, while the alloy wheels are multi-spoke and generously sized. Unfortunately, there are no drawings of the rear, but you can notice a not too pronounced spoiler and lights that seem to emerge from the rear bumper. In addition, you can see silver elements that we find in the two-tone mirrors and in the previous vertical air intake on the side.

A well-made Alfa Romeo, undoubtedly in the Biscione style, which seems to pay homage to some cars of the past such as the Alfa Romeo GT and Brera. Unfortunately, Stellantis does not have a car of this type in its near future plans, since the next step will be the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will be released in 2025 and will have up to 1,000 horsepower. In 2026, the new Giulia will debut and both will be electric.