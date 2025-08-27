Alfa Romeo to shed light on Stelvio and Giulia plans this autumn

In the coming months, Alfa Romeo may finally shed light on the future of the next generations of the Stelvio and Giulia. The two models were originally expected in 2025 and 2026, respectively, but their debuts have been postponed indefinitely by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, fueling uncertainty and speculation.

At present, there is no clear timeline. Some sources suggest a launch in 2027, while others push forecasts back to 2028. Confusion also remains over which model will arrive first: some claim the new Stelvio will lead the way, while others point to the Giulia as the model destined to debut first. Definitive answers will likely come only with Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which CEO Antonio Filosa is expected to present in the coming months, probably in early 2026, though early announcements may emerge as soon as this fall.

Alfa Romeo expected to clarify the future of Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale in the coming months

The upcoming announcements may not concern only the Stelvio and Giulia, but also the Tonale. The compact SUV is set to undergo a facelift, while discussions about its next generation are already underway. A new Alfa Romeo model is scheduled to enter production at the Melfi plant (Italy) in 2027, though it is not yet clear whether this will be the direct successor to the Tonale or an entirely new vehicle. The only certainty is that it will be based on the STLA Medium platform and offered in both fully electric and hybrid versions, reaffirming the brand’s direction toward an increasingly electrified lineup.

The next few months could prove crucial in shaping Alfa Romeo’s future. Fans and industry observers alike are awaiting answers from a brand with a prestigious heritage that now faces the pressing challenge of adapting to the global market. This fall could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Alfa Romeo, with the first concrete answers about the fate of its most iconic models.