Alfa Romeo: this is what its pickup could look like

With the arrival of Stellantis‘ new CEO, many things could change. On June 23rd, Antonio Filosa will officially take over the leadership of the automotive group, with the important task of addressing the critical issues inherited from the Tavares era, who resigned on December 1st, 2024. Among the dossiers to be reviewed is also Alfa Romeo’s industrial plan, which today seems to rely mainly on the success of the Junior, the compact SUV that is achieving excellent sales results. However, this is not sufficient.

Will Alfa Romeo launch a pickup? Here’s how it’s being imagined

The new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, expected for 2025 and 2026, could face some delays. The cause dates back to Tavares‘ decision to offer exclusively 100% electric versions, a choice that has now been partially revised: the new course also includes hybrid variants. Consequently, the original project needs to be updated to integrate these new solutions. Regarding the future, more audacious ideas are not ruled out, such as the introduction of a pickup.

Fiat will launch the new generation of the Strada not only in South America, where it’s already an established model, but also in Europe. It’s thought, therefore, that Alfa Romeo could follow the same path. Starting from this suggestion, digital creator Tommaso D’Amico has imagined a pickup from the Biscione: this is how the Alfa Romeo Urano was born. Although at the moment such a model seems unlikely, nothing can be ruled out with the changes underway.

The concept features sculpted lines and a muscular body. The front displays the iconic Alfa trilobo and Matrix LED headlights. Regarding powertrains, D’Amico hypothesizes a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 capable of delivering 520 HP and 620 Nm of torque, with Q4 all-wheel drive, limited-slip differential, and adaptive multilink suspension. A configuration that seems designed more for the US market, where Stellantis needs to regain trust, rather than for Europe. In the Old Continent, instead, an electric variant would be more plausible, with dual motors for a total power of 700 HP and a range exceeding 600 km.