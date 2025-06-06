2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: aiming for global success with the Nettuno V6

According to the latest rumors, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia may not suffer the delays that seem to be affecting the development of the next-generation Stelvio instead. The sedan’s debut is expected during 2026, but many questions remain at the moment, especially in the absence of spy photos or official teasers. However, what is certain is that the design will undergo a profound evolution compared to the current model, and not just from an aesthetic standpoint.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: debut expected in 2026, with possible use of the Nettuno V6

The new-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia will be born on the STLA Large platform, shared with other premium models from the Stellantis group, and should grow slightly in dimensions. Stylistically, there’s talk of a fastback configuration, which will maintain the nature of a sports sedan while avoiding crossover derivatives, as had been hypothesized in the past.

Contrary to what was declared in previous years, the range will not be exclusively electric. The new Giulia should indeed offer a diversified engine lineup, including gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even pure combustion powertrains. Among these, one of the most anticipated is undoubtedly the Maserati-derived Nettuno V6, which could equip the future Quadrifoglio version, perhaps in a high-performance hybrid configuration.

At the moment there are no official confirmations, but rumors about the adoption of the Nettuno are becoming increasingly persistent, fueled by recent internal leaks. If confirmed, and appropriately enhanced compared to the current version, the Nettuno V6 could represent a key element for the global relaunch of the Giulia, offering superior performance to that of the current generation.