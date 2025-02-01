Alfa Romeo: there should be 6 new models from now until 2030

Alfa Romeo is preparing for a profound transformation of its lineup, planning to launch six new models by 2030, following the recent debut of the Junior. Of these, some are already confirmed while others remain under evaluation.

Here are the new models that Alfa Romeo is expected to launch in the coming years

The first new release will be the new Stelvio, expected for late 2025, with a likely summer launch and autumn commercialization. Produced at the Cassino plant in Italy, it will be Stellantis‘ first European vehicle based on the STLA Large platform, with dimensions increased by about 10 centimeters in both length and width compared to the previous model.

The new Giulia will follow, also produced in Cassino on the STLA Large platform. Recent confirmations indicate a radical change in design, which will bring it closer to the concept of a raised fastback sedan, almost a crossover, confirming past rumors.

In 2027, the Alfa Romeo E-Jet will debut, the SUV that will mark the brand’s return to the E segment. The vehicle, which will approach 5 meters in length, will be characterized by sinuous and aerodynamic lines. According to rumors, this model, which will also be based on the STLA Large platform, will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Detroit as it was primarily conceived to conquer the American market.

2028 will see the arrival of a new C-segment model, which won’t be the heir to the Giulietta as initially hypothesized, but rather the successor to the Tonale. This new crossover will align more closely with Alfa Romeo‘s range design, characterized by a more aerodynamic and sporty style.

For the last two models, planned for 2029 and 2030, details have not yet been revealed. Their realization will likely depend on the commercial results of the previous models. Rumors suggest the possibility of a large coupe sedan called GTV and a radical renewal of the Junior in 2030, but confirmation of these will require waiting for the evolution of the brand’s strategy.