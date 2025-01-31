New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: here’s how it could have been

In recent days, the news that Alfa Romeo will not produce a new Giulietta has spread worldwide. The CEO of the Italian automaker, Santo Ficili, stated unequivocally to the French press that there will be no successor to the iconic model, which was discontinued in recent years. With this statement, Ficili has definitively put an end to the speculation that had persisted over time, partly fueled by some possibly misinterpreted comments from former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Alfa Romeo: here’s how the new Giulietta could have looked

Despite the official confirmation of the decision, Carscoops took the opportunity to imagine what a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta could have looked like. Their render provides an idea of the design the model might have adopted if it had ever reached the market.

This absence has divided enthusiasts: for some, Alfa Romeo’s decision is understandable; for others, it represents a significant loss. Only time will tell whether the brand made the right choice by focusing on SUVs and crossovers instead of compact hatchbacks.

With the hatchback segment in continuous decline and the market increasingly shifting towards SUVs and crossovers, Alfa Romeo’s decision not to revive the Giulietta is less surprising. The brand is investing its resources in more profitable segments, as evidenced by the transition from the discontinued MiTo supermini to the new compact SUV, the Junior.

Former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato had suggested in 2023 that the Giulietta could make a comeback, arguing that hatchbacks still had commercial potential. However, Alfa Romeo now appears to have abandoned this possibility, choosing instead to follow a different strategy.

According to Imparato’s outlined plan, Alfa Romeo aims to launch a new model every year. Following the introductions of the Tonale, Junior, Stelvio, and Giulia, the brand is set to unveil a flagship SUV/crossover in 2027, specifically designed for the U.S. market.