Alfa Romeo tells genesis of new 33 Stradale in a collector’s book

Alfa Romeo presents an editorial work of great value, published by Rizzoli, aimed as a tribute to the power of ideas, the ability to overcome every obstacle and the beauty of believing, together, in something extraordinary. The official unveiling of the book will take place at Villa Sucota on Lake Como, the fascinating venue of the 2025 Fuori Concorso (‘out of competition’) event, of which Alfa Romeo is an Official Partner. Made for motoring fans and enthusiasts, the refined coffee table book is the result of an artisan process with attention to every last detail at the Alfa Romeo team: from the writing and selection of photographs to the layout. The tome will be distributed through a global licensing agreement at Rizzoli & Rizzoli International. It will be issued in Italian and English, while Club 33 members will receive an exclusive edition in a personalized box.



‘Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale’ Rizzoli collector book

Alfa Romeo is proud to present Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, an elegant book published by Rizzoli where attention to detail is paramount. It tells the story, through words and images, of the genesis of the New 33 Stradale, an Italian masterpiece that embodies the brand’s visionary spirit in a limited series of only 33 exclusive and unrepeatable units. The official unveiling of the book will be taking place at Villa Sucota on Lake Como, the fascinating location of the 2025 Fuori Concorso event, of which Alfa Romeo is an Official Partner. For the event, the Villa will become Alfa Romeo’s home, with an impressive exhibition of historical rarities and – of course – the New 33 Stradale, confirming the common thread that binds all the creations of the Biscione brand.

After an engaging introduction by Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO, the narrative is divided into chapters authored by the leading lights in the project, to offer a direct and authentic point of view: Jean-Philippe Imparato, then CEO of the brand; Lorenzo Ardizio, Curator of the Alfa Romeo Museum; Cristiano Fiorio, Head of the 33 Stradale Project; Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Head of Alfa Romeo Design; Daniel Tiago Guzzafame, Product manager; and Eligio Catarinella, Alfa Romeo Marketing Manager. Their memories tell a collective story that highlights not only the aesthetic and technical choices but also the emotions, challenges and enthusiasm shared throughout the journey. In just two years, we have gone from a blank sheet of paper to the road and the promise made to our fans has been kept, a very small circle of whom have believed in the project from the outset.

To make a dream come true, the essential ingredient is a good dose of courage and a pinch of healthy madness. This was the same recipe as for the car considered by many to be among the most beautiful ever: the 33 Stradale, launched in 1967. Today, with the same audacity and vision, the Alfa Romeo team has designed and developed its natural successor, made possible by the meticulous work done by the “Bottega Alfa Romeo” with authentic passion, in the pursuit of excellence and with respect for its heritage like no other in the world.

The same approach guided the authoring of the book, where texts, images and layout were taken care of entirely in-house, with the same attention and passion as in the design of the sculptural two-seater coupé. Specifically, the tome is embellished with an exclusive selection of Alfa Romeo images, many of which have never been seen before, documenting every phase of the project with intensity and authenticity. Every editorial choice – from graphics to paper – also reflects the desire to provide the reader with an aesthetic and sensory experience worthy of the New 33 Stradale. A collector’s book specifically dedicated to fans of Italian motoring and simultaneously a tribute to the power of ideas, the ability to overcome any obstacle and the beauty of believing, together, in something extraordinary.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will be distributed globally through a licensing agreement at Rizzoli & Rizzoli International; it will be issued in Italian and English. The 33 customers of the New 33 Stradale will also be given an exclusive edition, presented in a dedicated box, to confirm the tailor-made philosophy that inspired the entire project.