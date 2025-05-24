Jean-Philippe Imparato apparently decided to retire. Introducing his successor

Initially, Imparato’s name was circulated among the possible candidates to lead Stellantis. However, it appears that the French executive will not only not fill that role, but has expressed a desire to retire soon. Among the names that had been considered for the position was Luca Napolitano.

Jean-Philippe Imparato nearing retirement – Luca Napolitano could take his place.

Major changes are on the horizon for the European division of Stellantis. According to as-yet unofficial rumors, Jean-Philippe Imparato, a key figure in the European automotive scene, has reportedly decided to retire. His exit from the scene would pave the way for a new appointment to lead the “Enlarged Europe” region, and the top-rated name to succeed him is Luca Napolitano, current CEO of Lancia.

Imparato was one of the architects of the profound changes that took place in Europe following the merger between PSA and FCA, which gave birth to Stellantis. With long and successful experience with the Peugeot brand, where he was CEO, he guided the brand to a phase of renewed growth and oversaw its electrification. Within Stellantis, he was given crucial responsibility for the European market, where he managed the group’s operations, sales and product development.

Imparato’s hypothetical succession by Luca Napolitano suggests continuity in the relaunch and innovation strategy. Indeed, Napolitano has demonstrated his abilities by successfully leading the relaunch of the Lancia brand in recent years, a feat that has brought the Italian brand back into the spotlight. If the rumors are confirmed, his appointment would represent a significant step for the future of Stellantis in Europe.

The possible appointment of a new executive at Stellantis aims to ensure strategic continuity and stimulate expansion in European markets. This would strengthen the group’s position and consolidate its successes, especially during a crucial period of business transformation.

It remains to be seen whether the news will be confirmed and whether Luca Napolitano will indeed be the successor. This decision could be one of the first by the new CEO of Stellantis, whose identity will be officially revealed by the end of June.