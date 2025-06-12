Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia to stay in production through 2027

The timeline is extending for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. According to sources close to the brand, the arrival of the new generations has been postponed to allow for engine range adjustments: the Stelvio could debut no earlier than the third quarter of 2027, while the new Giulia is being discussed for as late as 2028.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: current models will remain in production awaiting the new generation

In the meantime, the current versions will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, on the Giorgio platform, which will remain a strategic pillar not only for Alfa Romeo, but also for Maserati, as confirmed by CEO Santo Ficili.

To maintain public interest, Alfa Romeo could introduce new engines and special editions, including collaborations with Luna Rossa, a partnership announced just in recent days. This is a way to extend the career of two models that remain central to the Italian brand’s lineup. It remains to be seen whether these versions will also arrive in the United States, given that last year the Giulia Quadrifoglio was withdrawn from the American market, which apparently continues to lack demand, as demonstrated by the recent story of an owner who tried to sell it.

All the details about future industrial plans, including the precise timing of the generational transition, will be revealed in the coming months with the arrival of new CEO Antonio Filosa, who we recall will officially take the reins of the automotive group starting June 23rd. He will be the one to chart the course for the brand’s relaunch and the arrival of the new era of Stelvio and Giulia.