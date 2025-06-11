Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio owner refuses $54,000: was it a mistake?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is one of the most fascinating sports sedans of recent years. With its aggressive design, supercar performance and the unmistakable character of the brand, it represents one of the best modern interpretations of Italian automotive engineering. Yet, despite everything, it continues to struggle in the market. A recent case in the United States demonstrates this.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: is it really the most beautiful car nobody wants to buy?

An enthusiastic owner decided to put his Giulia Quadrifoglio up for sale on the Cars & Bids auction platform, hoping to reach at least the market price, estimated around $60,000. The example in question was in excellent condition, painted in elegant Montreal green, one of the most iconic colors alongside the classic Alfa red.

However, the best offer received was $54,000, a figure deemed too low by the seller, who therefore decided not to conclude the sale. A questionable or understandable choice? Considering that the car had been purchased new in August 2023 for almost $86,000, accepting the offer would have meant a loss of over $30,000 in less than two years.

It certainly wasn’t a neglected car. The Giulia boasted just 24,500 miles on the odometer, excellent general conditions and meticulous attention to maintenance. The owner had recently changed the tires, performed all scheduled checks, and kept a clean Carfax certificate, without any accidents.

From a technical standpoint, the Giulia Quadrifoglio remains a surprising car. Under the hood beats a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, with 512 horsepower, rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. An engine developed in collaboration with Ferrari, which guarantees an engaging driving experience and top-level performance. All accompanied by rich equipment including Brembo brakes, 19″ wheels, carbon fiber finishes, Harman/Kardon audio system and the Active Assist Plus package for assisted driving.

It’s not only enthusiasts who recognize the Giulia’s value. Specialized magazines have also praised it, defining it as superior to the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 in terms of driving, mechanics and chassis. Despite this, the market continues to penalize it. Too little known? Undervalued? Perhaps simply off the radar of the American general public. Now the owner has decided to put it back up for sale: will he manage to get the requested $60,000 this time?

Whether he succeeds or not, the fact remains that the Giulia Quadrifoglio is a car destined to leave its mark, both on the road and in the hearts of enthusiasts. Even if, for the moment, it still seems too advanced for the market that surrounds it.