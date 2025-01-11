Alfa Romeo since yesterday at the Brussels Motor Show 2025

Alfa Romeo featuring at the 101st Brussels Motor Show from 10-19th January 2025

Alfa Romeo is featuring at the 101st Brussels Motor Show from 10-19th January 2025 with the world premier of the new Intensa special series, available across the range but showcased on the stand in Tonale and Stelvio guise. It pays homage to the brand with exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience.

The Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce will also feature on the stand, the highest-performance version that embodies the brand’s sporty attitude in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions with a design that is unmistakably the work of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.

Plenty of admiration is expected to go to the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new two-seater coupé pays homage to its 1967 predecessor – the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful ever – and takes the brand of noble Italian sportiness since 1910 into its new era. The first of 33 units was delivered earlier this week.

World premiere of the new Intensa special series

Alfa Romeo presents the new ‘Intensa’ Special Series, available throughout the line-up and featuring exclusive design features to celebrate the identity of a brand with a strong, bold and visceral attitude. Available on Giulia, Stelvio, Tonale and Junior, the new Intensa special series strongly expresses the attitude of the brand and its historical tradition.

The eye-catching Stelvio Intensa stands out for its 20-inch alloy wheels and black brake calipers with light gold details. The exterior is further embellished by the Italian flag on the wing mirrors, available in Vulcano Black, Montreal Green, Etna Red (metallic) and Alfa Red (pastel).

The Stelvio interior features leather sports seats with tan-coloured centre armrest and matching stitching that extends to the dashboard, door panels and rear seats. The same colour combination can also be seen on the steering wheel, where specific tan accents blend perfectly with the black Alcantara upholstery.

The interior conveys quality and refinement through characterising details such as the Alfa Romeo logo embroidered on the front headrests, Intensa embroidery in black on the central armrest and the dashboard upholstered in leather. Stelvio also features aluminium components, such as sports pedals and paddle shifters, to enhance its sporty character. Technical specifications include synaptic dynamic control (SDC) suspension, ensuring precise and agile driving dynamics. Stelvio Intensa is offered in combination with the 280hp turbo petrol engine, with all-wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce

The Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its proverbial excellence – perfect weight balance, best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions – with that distinctive design typical of the brand’s stylistic tradition.

This version offers segment-leading agility and best-in-class road handling, also made possible by two technical solutions making their world premiere and debuting in the Junior Veloce – the new 280hp/207kW electric motor and the fourth-generation TorSen D mechanical limited-slip differential.