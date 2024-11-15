Poltrona Frau designs the interiors of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The Paris Motor Show 2024 was the setting for the new collaboration between the Italian brand Alfa Romeo and Poltrona Frau. The two companies, have worked together on the new model of the 33 Stradale, a great car that represents the height of the brand’s ambition, committed equally well to sustainability. In fact, the interior of the car was made with the new Pelle Frau Impact Less leather, which makes driving this car absolutely unprecedented and unique by bringing together two aspects that are loved so much as luxury and respect for the environment.

New and valuable collaboration for the Alfa Romeo brand

At the recent Paris Motor Show 2024 held in the French capital last month, Poltrona Frau, with its Interiors In Motion Business Unit, and Alfa Romeo revealed to the world a special version of the Archibald armchair and two-seater sofa, both designed by Jean-Marie Massaud.

Poltrona Frau’s R&D department also worked hard to create an exclusive version of Pelle Frau Impact Less leather, designed specifically for the automotive industry. This leather, naturally tanned with tannins derived from olive-pressing wastewater, perfectly combines luxury and sustainability.

The armchair available in different shades and variations

Available in elegant shades, including three leather variants, a refined dark brown and deep black, Pelle Frau Impact Less completely covers the interior of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, ensuring that the car’s driving experience is definitely enriched with a unique touch of refinement. The collaboration between Poltrona Frau and Alfa Romeo, which was started in 2006 with the Alfa Romeo 8C, brings together very important factors for the industry, such as automotive performance with Poltrona Frau’s refined craftsmanship.

The recent creation of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is the absolute representation and testimony of this, with only 33 examples produced, making it a collector’s item. This model was created by the brand to bring together tradition and advanced technology, offering high performance and timeless design. The partnership we mentioned was not only created to celebrate luxury and car design. In fact, it also aims to promote sustainability, highlighting how it is possible to combine seemingly disparate aspects such as luxury, performance and environmental responsibility in the automotive industry.