Alfa Romeo announces the Intensa special series for the entire range

Pending the arrival of the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which we will see during 2025 and 2026 respectively, the car manufacturer has decided to launch a special series called Intensa that will debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January. The new special series will cover all models in the range: Junior, Tonale, Stelvio, and Giulia.

The new Intensa series will debut in Alfa Romeo’s range in January

The models will be distinguished by exclusive details both in the exterior and interior, accompanied by a rich set of equipment that will guarantee comfort and style without compromise. Among the distinctive features of the Intensa version is an updated wheel design, inspired by the shape of a telephone dial. These wheels feature an elegant Dark Miron grey finish, enhanced by refined light gold accents. The wheel sizes vary according to the model: 18 inches for the Junior, 19 inches for the Giulia, and 20 inches for both the Tonale and Stelvio.

All models in the range will be equipped with black brake calipers featuring the golden “Alfa Romeo” script, along with black exterior details that help emphasize the overall sporty and sophisticated design.

For the Intensa versions of Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo‘s designers have introduced distinctive details that enhance the Italian character of the design. These include the Italian flag colors applied to the rearview mirror caps, aluminum trim that enriches the cabin, a center armrest in a vibrant fire red color, and coordinated stitching that elegantly completes the ensemble.

In the recently updated Tonale Intensa, the interiors offer a sophisticated and modern experience, with Alcantara upholstery enhanced by leather-colored inserts. The stitching features a chromatic combination alternating leather and beige tones, creating a striking visual effect. For the Junior, the most compact model in the range, the interiors are upholstered in Alcantara and embellished with stitching that combines leather with anthracite grey, emphasizing a refined and sporty look.

Further details about the special edition Alfa Romeo models will be unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show, scheduled from January 10th to 19th. The brand’s stand will showcase the Intensa versions of Tonale and Stelvio, alongside the Junior 280 Veloce and the iconic 33 Stradale, for an exhibition that promises to capture the attention of enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.