Alfa Romeo shines in New York thanks to the Tonale and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo chose the 2026 New York Auto Show, running from April 3 through April 12, to reaffirm its presence in the North American market by putting the spotlight on the new Tonale and Stelvio, the two models that currently form the commercial core of the brand’s lineup at a time when Alfa Romeo is reshaping its path toward the generational renewal expected by 2028.

Alfa Romeo sees North America as a strategic market for growth, and its decision to appear with two models that are now fully mature in their commercial life reflects a clear desire to maintain visibility and market continuity while it prepares for major future product renewals.

Alfa Romeo uses New York to reinforce its North American presence with the Tonale and Stelvio

The Tonale competes in the premium C-SUV segment with a formula that does not want to reduce itself to a purely rational proposal. Alfa Romeo continues to place the brand’s heritage at the center of the model’s identity, from the V Scudetto grille to the formal design cues that have long defined its cars. For the U.S. market, Alfa Romeo pairs the 268-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission, a setup aimed at meeting the expectations of buyers who want smooth performance and an engaging driving experience even in everyday use.

Alongside the Tonale, the Stelvio continues to express the brand’s character in SUV form through a 280-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. That engine choice confirms Alfa Romeo’s intention to offer a vehicle that combines practicality and elegance with a level of driver involvement above the segment average. More than any other model, the Stelvio has translated Alfa Romeo’s sporty identity into a modern formula that the market has embraced, and its presence in New York at this point in its life cycle underlines its continued commercial importance.

Behind this appearance stands the brand’s near future. The new Giulia and the second-generation Stelvio are both expected by 2028 and should bring a major generational shift in both design and technology. In the meantime, Alfa Romeo’s presence in New York with the current lineup also serves to keep its connection with a market the brand cannot afford to neglect, especially in the period leading up to the launch of the models on which it has built much of its ambition for the next product cycle.