New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will focus on sportiness, comfort, and technology

The second generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected in 2028, but the next few months could already offer meaningful clues about how the brand plans to shape the project. The most important date is May 21, when Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan and could begin to clarify the future of one of the most delicate models for the Biscione. After that event, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili will likely start speaking more concretely not only about the new Stelvio, but also about the other products in the pipeline, starting with the future Giulia.

Alfa Romeo is preparing a more mature and more complete Stelvio for 2028

What already seems fairly clear is Alfa Romeo’s intention to go much further than a simple update. The segment in which the Stelvio competes has changed, and today the brand can no longer rely only on sporty image and driving pleasure, even if those qualities remain essential to its identity. Alfa Romeo will likely need to work much harder on perceived quality, technology, and overall presence, the very areas where the first generation drew criticism when compared with premium rivals.

On the technical side, several major questions remain open. Alfa Romeo has not yet confirmed the final platform, and even STLA Large now seems to be back under discussion. That uncertainty could also directly affect the engine lineup. Even so, the range should still include both combustion and electric solutions, as brand executives have already suggested, but the exact details will have to wait for official announcements.

From a design standpoint, the new Stelvio should change noticeably from the current generation while still staying faithful to Alfa Romeo’s design language. The brand needs to present it as a more complete and more mature SUV, one capable of building on the strengths of the current model while also correcting its most obvious weaknesses.