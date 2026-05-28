Alfa Romeo says its new SUV will be “very fun to drive”

Stellantis Investor Day 2026 offered a clearer view of Alfa Romeo’s path for the next few years, confirming the arrival of a C-SUV that will take a central position in the Biscione’s lineup while the future of the new Giulia and Stelvio remains unclear.

The model will use the STLA Medium platform, the same modular architecture that already underpins vehicles such as the Peugeot 3008, Opel Grandland and new Lancia Gamma. It will come in electric and hybrid configurations, following the multi-energy strategy Stellantis is applying across its European brands.

Alfa Romeo’s new SUV aims to stand out with driving pleasure

Alfa Romeo described the future SUV as a “true Alfa Romeo,” designed and built in Italy, with a focus on interior quality, performance and driving pleasure. The brand also said it will be “very fun to drive.”

The main engineering challenge will therefore involve making the model feel genuinely different from other group vehicles built on the same technical base. Alfa Romeo will need to deliver recognizable dynamics through specific tuning of steering, suspension and powertrain response, despite sharing the platform with cars that have very different positioning.

On the technology side, Stellantis also presented the STLA One architecture during the event. This platform is designed to cover models from the B segment to the D segment and includes solutions such as cell-to-body integration, which places the battery within the vehicle’s load-bearing structure, and steer-by-wire, a steering system without a traditional mechanical connection. It remains to be seen how much of this technology will reach models based on STLA Medium.

The systems announced also include STLA Brain, a centralized software architecture for onboard functions, and SmartCockpit, dedicated to the driver interface through infotainment and voice commands. In Alfa Romeo’s case, these systems should receive graphic and functional customization consistent with the brand’s sporting character.

Alongside the future C-SUV, the presentation also previewed a project linked to Bottega Fuoriserie, which will lead to a limited-edition model in the spirit of projects such as the 33 Stradale and Maserati MCXtrema.

The previewed car showed unusual proportions compared with traditional supercars, with a high hood and a hatchback-style rear end suggesting a relatively practical layout despite its highly exclusive positioning.

Alfa Romeo therefore intends to combine volume models capable of supporting commercial results in Europe with special, emotional projects. This dual strategy will help the Biscione preserve its identity within Stellantis’ industrial ecosystem.