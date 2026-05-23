Alfa Romeo continues to study the future of Giulia and Stelvio in the D segment

Alfa Romeo does not appear ready to abandon the Giulia and Stelvio names, but the next generations of the two models could take a significantly different form from the current one. Stellantis Investor Day 2026 revealed a more nuanced position from the Biscione, which spoke of “new interpretations” of its current D-segment lineup rather than a simple model-for-model replacement.

Alfa Romeo has not abandoned Giulia and Stelvio as new interpretations emerge

The wording chosen by the brand leaves several possibilities open and suggests a deeper reflection on the future role of these cars. Alfa Romeo is likely evaluating how to update their technology, architecture and powertrains while preserving the identity that has defined both models: driving pleasure, chassis dynamics, steering precision and sporty character. Any future evolution will need to protect these elements, even in an industrial context that has changed deeply compared with the one in which the current generations were born.

Future versions of the Giulia and Stelvio should rely on multi-energy architectures capable of supporting hybrid and electric solutions, freeing the two models from a single powertrain technology. Alfa Romeo could therefore offer the new versions as full hybrids, plug-in hybrids or fully electric models, adapting the lineup to the needs of individual markets and the final strategy agreed with Stellantis.

Range-extender solutions should not be ruled out either, especially if demand continues to favor less restrictive formulas than pure electric vehicles. The approach that emerged from Investor Day appears pragmatic and focused on flexibility, with the goal of creating models able to respond to very different customer needs rather than imposing one technological direction.

Alfa Romeo has not yet provided official details on timing, reference platforms or final technical specifications, but Giulia and Stelvio remain central names in the Biscione’s roadmap and do not appear excluded from the brand’s future plans.

The real challenge for Alfa Romeo will be evolving the two models without compromising their distinctive character. Staying in the D segment means continuing to target customers who seek driving emotion and Italian style even in an era of shared platforms and growing electrification. The brand will need to offer updated technologies without giving up what made Giulia and Stelvio two key models in Alfa Romeo’s modern lineup.