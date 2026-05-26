New Lancia Gamma revealed with hybrid and electric powertrains up to 375 hp

The first official images of the new Lancia Gamma confirm the direction the Italian brand has chosen for its European relaunch. After returning to the spotlight with the new Ypsilon, Lancia is raising its ambitions with a model designed to bring the brand back into a higher segment: midsize crossovers, where competition has become especially intense.

New Lancia Gamma aims to relaunch the brand in the midsize crossover segment

The project uses Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, an architecture designed for electrified powertrains, and adopts a fastback body with substantial proportions. At 4.67 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.66 meters tall, the new Gamma sits in a size class aimed at combining road presence, cabin space and a shape that deliberately avoids the traditional sedan silhouette. Instead, it focuses on a tapered rear profile and a design language that seeks to reinterpret classic Lancia themes in a modern way.

The powertrain lineup includes two families. The 145-hp hybrid version, with a claimed total range of more than 1,000 km, appears aimed at customers who still value combustion engines but want lower fuel consumption, especially on long journeys.

The electric range will offer three progressive power levels. The entry-level version starts at 230 hp with more than 540 km of range, followed by a 245-hp version capable of exceeding a claimed 740 km. At the top of the lineup, the all-wheel-drive version will deliver 375 hp and around 675 km of range, becoming the performance flagship of the entire range.

Production will take place at Stellantis’ Melfi plant, a relevant element both industrially and symbolically because it links the brand’s relaunch to Italian manufacturing in one of the group’s most advanced facilities.

The first prototypes are already undergoing road testing, while orders should open after the summer. At that point, Lancia will also announce details on trims, equipment and pricing for the different European markets where the brand intends to compete again.