Alfa Romeo revolutionizes the range: new entries unveiled

As anticipated a few months ago, the Alfa Romeo family, particularly the Giulia and Stelvio, will not be part of the American car fleet for the 2025. The blow to the US automotive landscape has already affected, in the same period, other models now out of production such as the Chevrolet Camaro, the Maserati Ghibli, the Mitsubishi Mirage and the Ram 1500 TRX.

However, it seems that this prestigious Italian absence will be temporary, as the Italian brand is intensifying its revival efforts in other markets, especially European ones. Although the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV remain the oldest offerings since the last update, Alfa Romeo has quickly launched several new models in the course of this 2024.

Alfa Romeo: here are the new features for the coming years

The compact Tonale SUV marked the Biscione’s entry into hybrid territory with its plug-in hybrid version. In addition, there was the long-awaited return of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar, reserved for just 33 lucky buyers, available in both the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 variant and the all-electric one.

None of these new features come close to the impact of the latest arrival: the all-electric compact SUV, the brand’s first mass-produced electric vehicle, closely related to the other Stellantis Group’s B-class CUVs. Initially named Alfa Romeo Milano, this model sparked controversy over the association of its name, leading to a quick rebranding to Junior, recalling the legacy of the Giulia coupes of the 1960s.

It’s not just rumors that the next Giulia will ditch internal combustion engines in favor of electrification, following recent trends in the European market and beyond. Dimas Ramadhan, from the YouTube channel Digimods DESIGN, has already imagined the Giulia as a hybrid sedan rather than a fully electric one. In a rendering, tradition and innovation come together for a reinterpretation of the Giulia.